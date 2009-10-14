  1. Home
WikiReader gadget puts Wikipedia in your hand for $99

A new gadget that is hoping to let people access the 3 million odd articles on Wikipedia away from the computer has been launched in the US. 

If you find yourself always reading Wikipedia this might just be the gadget for you. Called the WikiReader the handheld gadget sports a monochrome touchscreen, is powered by two AAA batteries giving it enough juice for a year of use. 

With an onscreen keyboard and three quick buttons, you'll be able to access articles stored on the device at the "stroke of a finger" says the maker.

Updates for the WikiReader are delivered on a quarterly basis and are available to download for free via a website, although the company also offers a microSD card option for $29 a year.

Designed by a former Apple employee, the new device is available from Amazon straight away and costs $99.

