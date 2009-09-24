EasyBloom Plant Sensor brings USB gadgetry to gardening

The EasyBloom Plant Sensor is the first web-based gardening tool that recommends the best plants for any location and provides plant care advice.

Although already launched in the States, we've only just heard of the USB gadget and thought we'd bring news of it to all you non-green-fingered readers.

Users plant the EasyBloom Sensor in the soil they want to grow stuff in for 24 hours and it records detailed readings of sunlight, temperature, humidity and soil drainage.

After the 24 hours is up, users then need to plug the EasyBloom into the USB port of a Mac or PC and the data is quickly analysed and matched to a library of more than 5,000 plants on the EasyBloom.com website to let users know what's best to plant in their patch.

If you already have things planted, then EasyBloom.com will give you a thumbs up or thumbs down on whether your plant is getting the right amount of water and sunlight, and the right temperature.

The EasyBloom Plant Sensor is currently available for $59.95 in the US, with US-only data on the site.