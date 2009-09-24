Bookeen Cybook Opus ebook reader announced

The growing ebook reader market is due to get decidedly crowded if launches continue apace.

This latest launch from French company Bookeen brings the Cybook Opus, the company's fourth-gen ebook reader.

Weighing a "featherweight" 150 grams (roughly half that of the Kindle), Bookeen claims the Cybook Opus is slimmer, lighter and faster than competitors.

With the "latest" 800 x 600 pixel, black and white, E-Ink display, the device boasts an accelerometer for landscape/portrait sensing, 1GB memory with up to 4G microSD card, charges via USB and claims 8000 pages turns per charge.

Mac and PC compatible, text formats supported are Adobe's ePub and PDF, TXT and HTML files and JPEG, GIF and PNG for pics.

The Cybook Opus is due to be available from Pixmania, Waterstone’s, WHSmith and Dixons in the UK, priced at £199 complete with 75 pre-loaded titles.