iRex DR800SG, how does it compare to the other ebook readers?

iRex is the latest player to enter the ebook market with the launch of the iRex DR800SG, but how does it compare to the other main competitors on the market?

In an attempt to boast an open approach and show you how it fairs against the other digital readers, iRex has put together a comparison chart showing how the new ereader compares to the other efforts from Amazon and Sony on the market.

With 2GB of storage and side loading capabilities the company says it's all about the reading experience.

Will this be enough to propel it to the top of the pile? We will find out when it hits Best Buy in October.