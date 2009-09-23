iRex DR800SG, how does it compare to the other ebook readers?
| 1/2
iRex is the latest player to enter the ebook market with the launch of the iRex DR800SG, but how does it compare to the other main competitors on the market?
In an attempt to boast an open approach and show you how it fairs against the other digital readers, iRex has put together a comparison chart showing how the new ereader compares to the other efforts from Amazon and Sony on the market.
With 2GB of storage and side loading capabilities the company says it's all about the reading experience.
Will this be enough to propel it to the top of the pile? We will find out when it hits Best Buy in October.
PopularIn Gadgets
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments