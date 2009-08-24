London cash machines get "cockney" option
A cash machine operator in east London has introduced Cockney rhyming slang to its ATMs. People using machines from "Bank Machine" will have the option to get everything in a more authentic dialect.
Instead of asking for your pin, you'll be asked for your "Huckleberry Finn", and then you'll be prompted as to how much "Sausage and Mash" you'd like to take out. You can ask for a "Speckled Hen", rather than £10, and the ATM will contact your "Rattle and Tank" for confirmation.
It's undoubtedly a gimmick, and it's only going to be in place for a few months, but it's a bit of fun. "Whilst we expect some residents will visit the machine to just have a "butcher's", most will be genuinely pleased as this is the first time a financial services provider will have recognised the Cockney language in such a manner", said Ron Delnevo, managing director of Bank Machine.
More usefully, the machines - which normally charge a £1.50 transaction fee - will be free to use during the promotion.
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments