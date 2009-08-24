  London cash machines get "cockney" option

A cash machine operator in east London has introduced Cockney rhyming slang to its ATMs. People using machines from "Bank Machine" will have the option to get everything in a more authentic dialect.

Instead of asking for your pin, you'll be asked for your "Huckleberry Finn", and then you'll be prompted as to how much "Sausage and Mash" you'd like to take out. You can ask for a "Speckled Hen", rather than £10, and the ATM will contact your "Rattle and Tank" for confirmation.

It's undoubtedly a gimmick, and it's only going to be in place for a few months, but it's a bit of fun. "Whilst we expect some residents will visit the machine to just have a "butcher's", most will be genuinely pleased as this is the first time a financial services provider will have recognised the Cockney language in such a manner", said Ron Delnevo, managing director of Bank Machine.

More usefully, the machines - which normally charge a £1.50 transaction fee - will be free to use during the promotion.