Duracell myGrid charging pad wirelessly charges your gadget life

Duracell is the latest company to offer wireless charging for your gadgets with the launch of the Duracell myGrid charging pad,

The new charging gadget, which is likely to get battery nerds hot under the collar, will "eliminate the mess of multiple cords" by simultaneously charging multiple devices, such as mobile phones, MP3 music players or other mobile devices at once simply by you plonking them on a dedicated pad.

Rather than use magic, you'll have to fit your gadgets with a Power Sleeve or Power Clip for it to work.

The new Duracell myGrid will be available in the U.S. in fall 2009 and cost $79.99. Packages will include a myGrid charging pad, Power Clip adapter and Power Clip tips for BlackBerry, Motorola and Nokia phones.

Power Sleeves are also available for purchase separately for the BlackBerry Curve 8300 series and the Blackberry Pearl 8100 series. Additional Power Sleeves, Power Clips and Power Clip adapters have a suggested retail price of $34.99.

No word though on UK availability.

The company has also launched a number of other "Smart Power" devices as it slowly feels the pinch as more and more gadgets move away from standard AA and AAA batteries.

The Duracell Powerhouse Charger, Duracell Pocket Charger, Duracell GoMobile, and Duracell GoEasy all promise to charge a range of devices when you are out in the middle of nowhere without the ability to get to a power socket. Prices start from $12.99.