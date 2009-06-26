  1. Home
SanDisk announces world's fastest 32GB SDHC card

SanDisk has introduced what it says is the fastest 32GB SDHC card on the market.

The 32GB SanDisk Extreme SDHC card offers Class 10, up to 30 megabytes per second read and write speeds, and aimed particularly at digital photography enthusiasts with high-end DSLRs with burst modes or HD video capture functionality.

"The market for entry to mid-level DSLR cameras is growing, and SDHC is becoming the de-facto card format for these devices", said Susan Park, director, retail product marketing, SanDisk.

"Our card's 32GB of storage and up to 30MB/s read and write speeds enable DSLR users to shoot without worrying about storage or speed limitations. SanDisk Extreme SDHC cards provide consumers with a more enjoyable user experience, letting them focus on what is really important - the images that they are capturing".

The SanDisk Extreme SDHC 32GB cards will be shipping worldwide in August, no pricing revealed.

