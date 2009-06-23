Navigon release iPhone GPS app
Navigon has pipped TomTom to be the first satnav application in the Apple iTunes App Store with the release of MobileNavigator Europe, a fully fledge GPS app for the iPhone.
Costing £54.99, the new app includes 2D and 3D maps of Europe and doesn't need an internet connection to work, instead storing all the map data on the device.
According to Navigon, the software can be used in portrait and landscape format, offers "Precise voice announcements" and allows users to access contact details in the iPhone address book.
The application already seems to be a hit on the App Store with customers - 16 reviewers giving it three stars or more.
While most comment on how "simple but effective" the software is, some do express concern about the 3GB install size.
The application requires the latest 3.0 software update.
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
Comments