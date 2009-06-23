Navigon release iPhone GPS app

Navigon has pipped TomTom to be the first satnav application in the Apple iTunes App Store with the release of MobileNavigator Europe, a fully fledge GPS app for the iPhone.

Costing £54.99, the new app includes 2D and 3D maps of Europe and doesn't need an internet connection to work, instead storing all the map data on the device.

According to Navigon, the software can be used in portrait and landscape format, offers "Precise voice announcements" and allows users to access contact details in the iPhone address book.

The application already seems to be a hit on the App Store with customers - 16 reviewers giving it three stars or more.

While most comment on how "simple but effective" the software is, some do express concern about the 3GB install size.

The application requires the latest 3.0 software update.