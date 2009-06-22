Concept "Void" LP player makes records hover

Wow. This design concept is making our jaws drop. It's a turntable that uses electromagnets to spin an LP in mid-air, with a red ball on top that contains a needle, amplifier and speaker. The ball spins around the record to play it.

We're not entirely sure whether this has actually been built yet, but can't see anything to suggest it isn't theoretically possible. The images are certainly impressive. Touch sensors on the base unit allow you to control the height of the levitation.

The creator, Rhealistik, says: "Simple colors and shapes express a kind of astronomical movement between the object and space". While it's highly unlikely that this would ever see the market, it's got to be possible to create, right? If anyone fancies giving it a go, then drop us an email to let us know.