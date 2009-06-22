Concept "Void" LP player makes records hover
Wow. This design concept is making our jaws drop. It's a turntable that uses electromagnets to spin an LP in mid-air, with a red ball on top that contains a needle, amplifier and speaker. The ball spins around the record to play it.
We're not entirely sure whether this has actually been built yet, but can't see anything to suggest it isn't theoretically possible. The images are certainly impressive. Touch sensors on the base unit allow you to control the height of the levitation.
The creator, Rhealistik, says: "Simple colors and shapes express a kind of astronomical movement between the object and space". While it's highly unlikely that this would ever see the market, it's got to be possible to create, right? If anyone fancies giving it a go, then drop us an email to let us know.
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments