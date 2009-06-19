  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Aquavision offering bespoke waterproof televisions

|
  Aquavision offering bespoke waterproof televisions

Aquavision might not be the only company offering waterproof televisions to those of you who like to watch Eastenders in the tub, but it's the only company that'll make a waterproof goggle box to your exact specifications.

The company, which describes itself as the "pioneer of bathroom televisions", will supply a glass panel of any size, up to a maximum of 200cm x 150cm, behind which it'll put an LCD from 10" to 40". The television is then bonded to the glass to make a watertight seal.

The company promises that even in the steamiest, most humid, conditions, the screen will never mist up. The TVs come with freeview, component video, S-Video, PC input, HDMI, scart and "built in games".

Speakers and a hard wired control panel are also available. For pricing information though, you'll need to talk to Aquavision directly.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Deal of the day: Huawei P20 128GB for under £580
  2. Watch: Disney made a robot called Stickman that can do somersaults
  3. TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home
  4. 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
  5. Google might be making a HoloLens-like AR headset called A65
  1. Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband
  2. Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
  3. Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
  4. Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
  5. Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
Comments