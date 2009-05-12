Medion GoPal E4230 announced

Another Medion-Aldi team-up sees a 4.3-inch widescreen satnav due to go on sale from 14 May for £139.99 at branches of the budget supermarket.

The Medion GoPal E4230 gets a touchscreen, pre-installed European Navteq maps, speed camera alerts and lifetime TMC from TrafficMaster.

Seeing you right for road trips across 43 European countries, some with Berlitz travel guide POI info, there's the usual choice of 2D or 3D displays, as well an automatic day and night mode.

With text-to-speech functionality, the GoPal can be used away from your motor with cycling and pedestrian modes.

Extras include a photo viewer, alarm clock and Sudoku game and there's PIN code protection to stop nefarious types getting to your stored data.