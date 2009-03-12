  1. Home
New Google image search launched for Android and iPhone

Google has launched a new image search results page for Android, iPhone and iPod touch users in the US, UK and Japan.

Having been optimised for mobile use, the new page will make it much easier to search for and view images on your phone, allowing up to 20 pictures on a single results page.

Similarly to how you would access Google images on your computer, you can then choose a thumbnail from the selection, visit the web page containing the image or view your choice in full size.

The new results page also supports "search-by-style" filters launched on Google Image Search in December. This allows you to restrict your search results to people's faces, clip art, line drawings, or photo content.

The service is available now, so to give it a go and head over to Google web page on your phone and check out the improvements.

