  Timex fingernail watch unveiled

Now we've heard of small gadgets - but this one takes the biscuit.

Timex and Core77 have teamed up to produce one of the world's smallest watches, that is worn by being moulded to your fingernail. Yes, your fingernail.

This miniscule gadget won Timex's 2154 The Future of Time competition, based around innovative watch design.

Little is known as to the watches features or how much it will cost, but from the pictures it seems the face will tell the time in an AM/PM format, as well as show the date.

There will be a tiny control bar on the left hand side to change "modes", and at night the watch will illuminate to a colour of your choice when the fingernail is pressed, thanks to an Indiglo display.

We'll keep you updated with any news on when we could see this hit stores.