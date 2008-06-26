New Lara Croft action figure

As one of the most memorable video game heroines, Tomb Raider star Lara Croft has had her fair share of action figures.



However, this new one from Tonner Direct knocks the socks off the competition. Standing at a rather large 17 inches, its more like having a rather small woman in your house than an action figure.



Wearing her trademark outfit of not-very-much, and carrying her signature dual automatic pistols and grenades, Lara also features rooted hair and 14 points of articulation.



The first 100 of this Tomb Raider: Legend inspired figures went on sale on June 26th at the Wizard World Chicago show, with the remainder now available for pre-order via Tonner Direct, shipping in the third week of July. The price isn't even as bad as you might think, at $124.95 (around £65).



Action figure junkies line-up. We suspect these won't hang around for long.