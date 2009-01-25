  UK gadget prices to rise

The falling price of the pound could mean the price of gadgets are about to rise here in the UK.

The BBC is reporting that specifically goods made in Japan are likely to rise thanks to a strong yen against a weak pound and that means gadgets from companies like Toshiba, Sony, Canon, Epson, and Sanyo are all at risk.

According to the Beeb article, camera and printer maker Canon "has already acted by increasing its prices across Europe by about 5%, and as much as 10% in the UK".

The silver lining? With the price of the dollar rising as well, there doesn't appear to be one.

Earlier this month Sony announced that it now expects it will see a loss of around 150 billion yen - around £1.2 billion.