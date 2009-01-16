65ft automated yacht that needs a crew of one debuts

Fancy sailing around the world, but worried you haven't got enough mates to help you with all that sail hauling, rigging and general sailing stuff that you have to do?

Oyster, a company that specialises in making ocean fairing sail boats has come up with a solution - a boat that does it all for you.

The new model, called the Oyster 655, comes with a couple of buttons that will allow you to control the 65ft boat and its 85ft sail all via the press of a button.

Designed to be crewed by just one (although the makers recommended to Pocket-lint two might be better - you need someone to help make the G and Ts) the boat can berth up to eight people in total and is designed to be luxurious but practical at the same time.

On deck you get two control pits, a seating area complete with fridge to keep the champagne chilled. Inside you'll get a large shared cabin area, complete with galley, seating area and pop out 32-inch LCD television.

Offering complete sustainability at sea (as long as you can fish) the galley even comes with cooker, two fridges, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, and the ability to make your own water with a desalinator. You even get a locker for your BBQ.

The catch? Buying one today means you won't get it until summer 2010. Oh yeah and it will set you back £2 million, a small price to pay for never having to see anyone again surely.