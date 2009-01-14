  1. Home
Archos launches a netbook

French PMP-maker Archos has jumped into the netbook market with the launch of the Archos 10.

A quiet CES announcement, although the company did promise something "exciting" pre-show, details are just coming through now on the new Atom-powered offering.

The little laptop will offer a 10.2-inch screen with a 1024 x 600 resolution, get a 1.6Ghz Intel Atom processor, offer 1GB RAM and a 160GB hard drive.

With a three-cell battery, the netbook will run Windows XP, offer three USB ports, a 1.3-megapixel webcam, four-in-one card reader and weighs in at around 1.3kgs.

The spec list is fairly standard for an average netbook, and does not offer the kind of multimedia twist you might expect from Archos.

No UK pricing or availability has been revealed - we're waiting to hear more and will update you when we can.

UPDATE: This has now been announced for the UK - see new news story for more details.

