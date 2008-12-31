2008: A year in review, November
November was another busy month for Pocket-lint with the manly members of the team busy growing "mos" for the Prostate Cancer Charity's Movember fundraiser, eventually hitting nearly £2000 for the cause.
In addition, November saw the The Vodafone Pocket-lint Gadget Awards with MSI coming out on top winning two awards - Product of the Year as well as coming top in the netbook/laptop category.
Elsewhere, there were some high-end phone launches with the BlackBerry Storm on sale, LG trotting out more of the same with the Prada II and Motorola going a bit bonkers with the Aura and its £1400 price tag.
Packard Bell joined the netbook party with the dot, while Virgin Media offered mobile broadband to existing customers for £5 a month, and keeping with the money-saving theme, Apple extended its usually US-only "Black Friday" discounts to the UK.
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Best UK deals: Motorola Moto G6 Play for only £129.99
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
Comments