  2008: A year in review, November

November was another busy month for Pocket-lint with the manly members of the team busy growing "mos" for the Prostate Cancer Charity's Movember fundraiser, eventually hitting nearly £2000 for the cause.

In addition, November saw the The Vodafone Pocket-lint Gadget Awards with MSI coming out on top winning two awards - Product of the Year as well as coming top in the netbook/laptop category.

Elsewhere, there were some high-end phone launches with the BlackBerry Storm on sale, LG trotting out more of the same with the Prada II and Motorola going a bit bonkers with the Aura and its £1400 price tag.

Packard Bell joined the netbook party with the dot, while Virgin Media offered mobile broadband to existing customers for £5 a month, and keeping with the money-saving theme, Apple extended its usually US-only "Black Friday" discounts to the UK.