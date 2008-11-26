Pioneer introduces Navgate all-in-one GPS device

Pioneer has added a new GPS device to its collection promising "fully integrated audio, video and navigation in an all in one in-car entertainment solution".

Heidi Johnson-Cash, general manager of marketing at Pioneer GB explains: "Our NavGate products remove the hassle of installing multiple car accessories such as Bluetooth, iPod connectors, navigation, and DVD/CD players”.

The NavGate range comprises the AVIC-F900BT, a navigation DVD AV headunit, the AVIC-F700BT, a navigation CD AV headunit and an AVIC-F500BT, a navigation gateway system that upgrades a car’s original multimedia system.

The NavGate AVIC-F900BT is the flagship and has a 5.8-inch WVGA touchscreen, which you can use to access the GPS capabilities as well as the entertainments features.

It comes with Europe-wide mapping with elevation and 3D detailing, voice guidance that’s available in 20 languages (as are all menus), TMC bulletins and Text-to-Speech (TTS) functionality.

Entertainment-wise, there's a built-in DVD player and you can also watch compressed video such as MPEG4 on the screen from SD cards and USB devices.

There's also the option of a reversing camera.

The system also has Parrot Bluetooth phone management technology built in so the NavGate AVIC-F900BT can store, manage and call up to 300 contacts from three different phones.

The AVIC-F500BT will be £500, the AVIC-F700BT £700 and the flagship AVIC-F900BT will retail for £800.