  U-Tag Ice digital dog tag stores vital info

There are other USB dog tags out there, but this one is designed specifically to hold important medical information, which means it could save lives, especially if someone has a condition emergency services may need to know of to treat them.

The U-Tag ICE Digital Dog Tag can hold information such as your picture, blood type, and emergency contact details.

It’s made of a tough aluminium alloy weatherproof enclosure so is sturdy enough if you're, for example, a motorcyclist or someone into adventure sports.

There is also a card style version of the U-Tag which is made to fit in ID holders, wallets and purses.

The U-Tag Ice Digital Dog Tag is $49.99 and the U-Tag Personal ICE system (card style) is priced $39.99.