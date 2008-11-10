U-Tag Ice digital dog tag stores vital info
|
There are other USB dog tags out there, but this one is designed specifically to hold important medical information, which means it could save lives, especially if someone has a condition emergency services may need to know of to treat them.
The U-Tag ICE Digital Dog Tag can hold information such as your picture, blood type, and emergency contact details.
It’s made of a tough aluminium alloy weatherproof enclosure so is sturdy enough if you're, for example, a motorcyclist or someone into adventure sports.
There is also a card style version of the U-Tag which is made to fit in ID holders, wallets and purses.
The U-Tag Ice Digital Dog Tag is $49.99 and the U-Tag Personal ICE system (card style) is priced $39.99.
