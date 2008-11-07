Gizoo offering discounted gadgets
Gizoo is offering one gadget a day at cut down prices throughout November.
Every day, a new gadget or gizmo will be on sale from 9am until midnight unless the stock runs out before the clock strikes 12.
Once offers have expired, the product will return to its standard website price.
"We’re delighted to be able to launch such an impressive money saving offer on a wide range of Gizoo goodies – particularly with Christmas drawing close", commented Gary Bates, Gizoo’s MD.
"And as we always offer free delivery with all orders over £30, so this is an amazing opportunity to grab some fantastic bargains from
amongst Gizoo’s latest gifts, gadgets, gizmos, and eco-friendly, money-saving green products."
There's one caveat - you can only buy one of each of the products per person.
Today's gift on offer is the "I'm not a paper cup" cup, which is a white porcelain coffee cup that looks like a paper cup (geddit). OK so it's not technically a gadget, but it will keep your brew nice and warm whilst you get distracted by the latest toy you've brought. It's £6.45.
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments