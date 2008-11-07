  Gizoo offering discounted gadgets

Gizoo is offering one gadget a day at cut down prices throughout November.

Every day, a new gadget or gizmo will be on sale from 9am until midnight unless the stock runs out before the clock strikes 12.

Once offers have expired, the product will return to its standard website price.

"We’re delighted to be able to launch such an impressive money saving offer on a wide range of Gizoo goodies – particularly with Christmas drawing close", commented Gary Bates, Gizoo’s MD.

"And as we always offer free delivery with all orders over £30, so this is an amazing opportunity to grab some fantastic bargains from

amongst Gizoo’s latest gifts, gadgets, gizmos, and eco-friendly, money-saving green products."

There's one caveat - you can only buy one of each of the products per person.

Today's gift on offer is the "I'm not a paper cup" cup, which is a white porcelain coffee cup that looks like a paper cup (geddit). OK so it's not technically a gadget, but it will keep your brew nice and warm whilst you get distracted by the latest toy you've brought. It's £6.45.