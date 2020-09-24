Master Lock's latest fingerprint-secured device is a whacking great safe

(Pocket-lint) - Master Lock has launched its latest biometric-secured device - a safe!

Following on from the Outdoor Biometric Padlock launched earlier in 2020, the safe looks like a unit you might find in a hotel but in actual fact can be bought and installed by anybody and is intended for home or small office use.

As with padlocks, Master Lock is no stranger to safes having sold them in the US and UK for years. However, there's some serious tech on show here, including the ability to store up to 30 fingerprints - that means you don't have to remember any codes and there are no keys to lose, of course.

As you'd expect, the box itself is very strong, with a solid steel construction. The security mechanism has two steel motorised bolts plus the hinge is hidden away so there's no point in trying to prise the door off.

Like many other safes, the floor of the safe has a soft covering to prevent devices and other items getting scratched, while there's an interior light so you can see what you want, too. It'll easily take A4 documents, a laptop or a tablet.

Of course, while the safe can be used on its own Master Lock says it's fine for integration into desks and cupboards.

Writing by Dan Grabham.