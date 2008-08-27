  USB Mixa Tape - a flash drive for the nostalgic

Remember the days of sitting by your tape deck, recording to the top 40 - trying to press stop just before the annoying DJ talking cut in between tracks? Blimey that was a lot of work.

Thankfully, the digital age has made all that a distant memory, but there's still the odd occasion when it's nice to remember the good old days. This funkily designed USB flash drive will help you do just that. It may look like a cassette, but you can plug it in to your PC and fill it with songs to give to your loved one (everyone's done it), stack it full with photos, or even just load it up with documents for work.

There's 1GB of storage on here, and it certainly makes for a prettier computer accessory than most of the flash drives we've seen. It even comes with a sheet of graffiti-style stickers that help you pimp up your tape, and a brilliant finishing touch - it comes in a cassette tape box. Nostalgia at its best.

The USB Mixa Tape is available for £19.99.