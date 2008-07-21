3D Navigon 8110 launches in UK

The Navigon 8110 is now available in the UK, and for first time ever in a Navigon device, provides Panorama View3D for a three-dimensional display of the entire route.

Offering a 4.8-inch screen, the device contains a 533MHz processor with 512MB ROM and 128MB RAM as well as a separate graphics accelerator.

Other new features include the new Lane Assistant Pro and the enhanced Reality View Pro. In addition, there's an integrated MP3 player, picture viewer and FM transmitter and SD card slot.

The new NAVIGON 8110 gets Bluetooth handsfree capabilities while the integrated USB port can be used to copy address information from MS Outlook.

There's Text-to-Speech functionality, TMC Pro for traffic information, PIN code protection and a POI memory containing more than 2 million destinations.

Including free map updates for 24 months after purchase, the NAVIGON 8110 is available now at an RRP of £389.99 at Amazon and other online retailers.