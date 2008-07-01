  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Uniross launches new range of eco and travel chargers

|
1/2  

Uniross has just announced the launch of a new range of eco-friendly battery chargers.

The new additions from Uniross, apparently the only battery brand endorsed by the WWF, include a solar charger with USB adaptor for £39.99.

There's a 15-minute charger that claims to charge any battery in - you guessed it - 15 minutes for £34.99. The NOMAD, described as "your portable power hub" with USB adaptor will cost £19.99.

The wind powered portable charger comes complete with bike mount and has an integrated Li-Ion battery with USB output and phone and game connectors and that's £49.99.

The travel clock charger doubles as a travel alarm clock and charges any battery in less than 3 hours, while you sleep for £29.99.

The new range of Uniross chargers is available from August from electrical, department, supermarket and hardware stores and internet retailers.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
  2. The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
  3. 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
  4. Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
  5. 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
  1. Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
  2. Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
  3. Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
  4. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
  5. World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future

Comments