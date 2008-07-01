Uniross launches new range of eco and travel chargers
Uniross has just announced the launch of a new range of eco-friendly battery chargers.
The new additions from Uniross, apparently the only battery brand endorsed by the WWF, include a solar charger with USB adaptor for £39.99.
There's a 15-minute charger that claims to charge any battery in - you guessed it - 15 minutes for £34.99. The NOMAD, described as "your portable power hub" with USB adaptor will cost £19.99.
The wind powered portable charger comes complete with bike mount and has an integrated Li-Ion battery with USB output and phone and game connectors and that's £49.99.
The travel clock charger doubles as a travel alarm clock and charges any battery in less than 3 hours, while you sleep for £29.99.
The new range of Uniross chargers is available from August from electrical, department, supermarket and hardware stores and internet retailers.
