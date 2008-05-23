  Macy's to launch gadget vending machines in 400 stores

After a 2-year pilot scheme, American department store behemoth Macy's has announced the roll-out of 400 consumer electronics vending machines across its stores, meaning there's more reason to visit now than just to grab a brown bag.

This means over half its department stores around the country will now feature e-Spot "automated shops" with touchscreen technology that complete transactions in less than 2 minutes, offering "instant gratification faster than online purchasing".

"Personal electronics are a massive business in today's texting, downloading, photo tagging, YouTubing world", said Chris Mizer, senior vice president of Macy's Customer Operations.

"As we continue to expand the Macy's brand as the premiere shopping and lifestyle destination, it became increasingly obvious that our customer was looking to us for this caliber of electronic product. They wanted one-stop, no-fuss shopping, and we are responding."

The products available from e-Spot include iPods (touch, classic, nano and shuffle); Canon digital cameras; Samsung digital cameras and a camcorder; MyVu Personal Media Viewers; Sony, V-MODA, Bang and Olufsen and Harman Kardon headphones; and mobile accessories by Belkin.