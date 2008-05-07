  Wi-Fi technology could save your life

Ofcom is predicting that Bluetooth wireless technology could play a significant part in saving lives.

The comms regulator has released a report called Tomorrow’s Wireless World in which it states that there will come a time when Wi-Fi devices could be used to warn doctors if one of their patients has had a heart attack.

It says that we are not far off producing viable technology that could include sensors that can be implanted into the body to allow medical staff to monitor their patients remotely.

Should a patient have a heart attack, for example, an alert will be sent, via a nearby base station at their home, to a surgery or hospital.

But Ofcom did warn that the system, while saving lives, could excite a debate on personal privacy, and medical experts have already raised concerns about the level of radiation the system would cause.

The report not only suggested how Wi-Fi technologies will affect those with medical problems, but also everyday occurences such as driving.

Ofcom claims that advances in GPS positioning and short-range wireless technologies could "revolutionise the way we conduct our journeys and safety levels on the roads".

For example, crashes caused by sudden braking could be avoided if cars can "communicate" with each other, the brakes automatically put on if cars get too close to each other, or cars could "call" the emergency services if they are involved in an accident.

In fact, such systems could be in place in the next couple of years.

The European Commission is currently debating as to whether to allow the "e-Call" automatic emergency call-out service.

The team behind the technology says it can cut ten minutes off the time for the emergency services to reach an accident which means a 15% reduction in fatalities, and it could be on the market by 2011.

Another system would see paramedics picking up information about the medical history of anyone involved in a crash just from wireless messages from a bracelet that can be incorporated into the driver’s watch.

And wireless technology could even change what we eat with microchips embedded in food packaging to give info on their contents.

All very excited but I don't really fancy the idea of being forced to recognise exactly how much fat there really is in a Krispy Kreme donut.