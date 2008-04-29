Maplin launches Portable Digital Video Recorder
Maplin has launched a video recorder and player so you can make your own masterpiece and then watch it for just £179.99.
The portable video recorder comes with a digital video recorder, microphone and external camera that clips neatly on to clothing.
Movie lovers can watch films on the device's 2.5 inch TFT LCD colour screen using the MP4 movie player and fold out speakers.
And Maplin says that the player is designed for use on the go so its sturdy enough to be used to record your mate being flung around on a jet-ski off the back of a speedboat.
The portable video recorder also contains an MP3 player with adjustable audio quality and volume, whilst its built-in photo album allows you to view a slide show, zoom in and out, resize and crop saved jpeg images.
Its 128MB internal flash memory can be expanded to up to 2GB using compatible SD memory cards.
The Portable Digital Video Recorder is priced £179.99 and is only available online from Maplin.
