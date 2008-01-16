  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Macworld2008: H2O Audio launches iN3 case for iPod nano

|
  Macworld2008: H2O Audio launches iN3 case for iPod nano

H2O Audio has announced at Macworld2008 that it is now shipping its new iN3 waterproof case. Designed for surf and swim, the iN3 is a new case that follows the form of the new iPod nano.

Although it's compatible with 3.5mm headphones, it's only when it's combined with the H3 waterproof headphones the iN3 provides a waterproof way to listen to your music.

Offering protection from aqua up to 10 foot or 3 metres, it claims to give easy, full function control of the nano's click wheel and menu commands even if you are fully submerged in water.

Complete with a sport armband, the iN3 waterproof case the third gen iPod nano sells for $79.99 and is available immediately in the States in Apple stores and other retailers.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
  2. May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
  3. Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
  4. Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
  5. TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
  1. The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
  2. New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
  3. Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
  4. Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
  5. Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off

Comments