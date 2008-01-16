Macworld2008: H2O Audio launches iN3 case for iPod nano
|
H2O Audio has announced at Macworld2008 that it is now shipping its new iN3 waterproof case. Designed for surf and swim, the iN3 is a new case that follows the form of the new iPod nano.
Although it's compatible with 3.5mm headphones, it's only when it's combined with the H3 waterproof headphones the iN3 provides a waterproof way to listen to your music.
Offering protection from aqua up to 10 foot or 3 metres, it claims to give easy, full function control of the nano's click wheel and menu commands even if you are fully submerged in water.
Complete with a sport armband, the iN3 waterproof case the third gen iPod nano sells for $79.99 and is available immediately in the States in Apple stores and other retailers.
