Pinnacle Video Transfer launches

Pinnacle Systems has announced Pinnacle Video Transfer, a device that records analogue video onto any USB 2.0 storage device without using a PC.

At the touch of a button, users can immediately begin recording from a TV, DVD player, PVR, camcorder or set-top box directly to their iPod with video, iPod nano (3rd generation), iPod classic, both models of PSP, USB flash drive or USB hard drive.

For each connected device, the user can select three different levels, depending on their preferences for video quality or the actual size of the video files.

Videos are captured in the H.264 format, the high-compression multimedia technology supported by iPods and PSPs and when "Best" recording is selected, videos can be captured at up to 720 x 480/576 (NTSC/PAL/SECAM) resolution.

With PC-less recording, the compact device will also appeal to those who want to get footage from their camera to a portable USB device when away from home.

Measuring 4.843-inches x 2.638-inches x 0.906-inches, the device supports multiple inputs including S-Video, Composite video and stereo audio analog.

The Pinnacle Video Transfer will be available in the UK shortly, with a SRP of £99.99.