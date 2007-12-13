Armadillo Scooter Wear unveils new d3o collection

A complete range of tough gear for urban scooter riders is now available in the UK.

Armadillo Scooter Wear, which launched in the UK this summer, has now added technical gloves and two new jackets to its range of clothing, which already included parka jackets and trousers for men and women.

The City Rider jacket offers full wind and waterproof protection, breathable fabrics, as well as a removable Tech 3 inner lining to keep you warm.

Crucially, however, the City Rider also features d3o impact protection in the shoulders and elbows.

This material (which was put to the test on Megawhat TV) provides protection against knocks, but is also lightweight.

Additional features of the jacket include an MP3 player pocket and headphone loops, waterproof outer comms pocket, and an internal change, wallet and goggle pocket.

Next up is the Camovision, which offers all of the benefits of the City Rider jacket but with the addition of an outer shell, which includes a reflective camp pattern with 3m piping, which stays camouflaged during the day but transforms into a practical reflective layer when the sun goes down.

The company is also launching technical gloves, which are made from breathable Hipora fabric, and offer d3o impact protection in the palm.

An important extra is the windscreen wiper on the finger of the glove which will no doubt be considered a nice touch by scooter owners...