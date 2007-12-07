  Glucoboy offers lifesaver for kids with diabetes

A new lifesaving device has been launched for kids suffering from diabetes.

The Glucoboy is claimed to be the first ever glucose level measuring machine to be designed specifically for children, teenagers and the "young at heart".

It is claimed to be highly accurate, giving a glucose level reading in 10 seconds using only a 0.6µL sample of blood. A glucose dehydrogenase biosensor is also included.

The Glucoboy has a 1.1 to 29.2mmol/L result range, and will also store 360 results.

But the key draw to the meter is that it can be integrated with the Nintendo Game Boy Advance System to encourage kids to give blood samples when they are supposed to.

To access the video games, the Glucoboy must be inserted into the cartridge slot on a Nintendo Game Boy Advance System, or into the Game Boy cartridge slot on a Nintendo DS.

The design team behind the device has also set up GRiP (Guidance Reward Platform), which is a web community that diabetes sufferers can join to talk to each other, but also win points for each time they test their glucose levels. These points can be used to unlock games or converted into games currency, like arcade tokens.

A line of accessories for the Glucoboy are planned including carrying cases, slide covers, stickers and skins.