One in four want a green Christmas
New research from Fujitsu Siemens Computers reveals that of the millions of "gadget-mad" Brits that expect to give or buy an item of technology this Christmas, 9.9 million would prefer to be unwrapping a green gadget.
One in four Britons states that the presents they buy or receive from their family or friends will be green.
This figure has actually decreased by 21% compared to the same figure 2 years ago, when over 17 million stated they wanted to receive or buy an environmentally friendly gadget.
Those living in Greater London are most likely to be dreaming of a green Christmas, with over a third (35%) saying they intended to give or receive an environmentally friendly green gift.
This compared with just 21% of respondents in the South East/East Anglia and 23% in Scotland and the North East.
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments