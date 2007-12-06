  One in four want a green Christmas

New research from Fujitsu Siemens Computers reveals that of the millions of "gadget-mad" Brits that expect to give or buy an item of technology this Christmas, 9.9 million would prefer to be unwrapping a green gadget.

One in four Britons states that the presents they buy or receive from their family or friends will be green.

This figure has actually decreased by 21% compared to the same figure 2 years ago, when over 17 million stated they wanted to receive or buy an environmentally friendly gadget.

Those living in Greater London are most likely to be dreaming of a green Christmas, with over a third (35%) saying they intended to give or receive an environmentally friendly green gift.

This compared with just 21% of respondents in the South East/East Anglia and 23% in Scotland and the North East.