  Kingston DataTraveler flash drives now up to 4GB

Kingston Technology has announced that its DataTraveler Mini Fun and DataTraveler Mini–Migo Edition USB Flash drives are now available in sizes of up to 4GB.

In addition, the DT Mini Fun now features Sudoku, as well as the previously included Atlantis from Big Fish Games.

The DT Mini–Migo Edition allows users to work safely across multiple PCs. When synchronised with a host computer, the Migo software copies email content, internet favourites, settings, history and cookies plus files and folders.

This means that the drive can allow the user to replicate their own desktop on virtually any PC. All data transfer is handled on the drive so there are no traces left behind once it is ejected from the non-host PC.

From £6.25 to £24.95, available now.

DataTraveler Mini Fun Features & Specifications:

· Convenient: mini-size for easy portability

· Simple: plug and play into a USB port

· Functional: comes preloaded with Sudoku and Atlantis

· Capacities: 1GB, 2GB, 4GB

· Dimensions: 38 x 19 x 8mm

· Compliant: designed to Hi-Speed USB 2.0 specifications

· Operating Systems: Windows Vista, Win 2000, Win XP, Mac OS 10.x and above, Linux Kernel 2.4 and above

· Bundled games support Windows Vista, XP, 2000 and DirectX 8.0

DataTraveler Mini – Migo Edition Features & Specifications:

· Convenient: mini-size for easy portability

· Simple: plug and play into a USB port

· Functional: comes preloaded with Migo Software for Windows-based systems

· Capacities: 1GB, 2GB, 4GB

· Dimensions: 17.85 x 36 x 10.24mm

· Compliant: designed to Hi-Speed USB 2.0 specifications

· Multilingual: Migo Operating Language support in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Simplified and Traditional Chinese

· Migo Supported Clients: Internet Browsers: Microsoft Internet Explorer (5.0 and above), Mozilla Firefox (1.5 and above); Email: Microsoft Outlook Express (5.0 and above), Mozilla Thunderbird (1.5.0.5 and above)

· Operating Systems: Windows Vista*, Windows XP (SP1 and above), and 2000 (SP3 and above); Mac OS 10.x and above (Migo not compatible)