  Survey: Young people use technology to show off

Money talks, as the saying goes. But new research by Scottish Widows shows that in today's kerazy high-tech world, it's actually gadgets that talk far louder for young people.

According to the research, one in eight people aged between 18 and 35 are more likely to boast about their latest gadget purchase to illustrate how well they're doing rather than telling people about their property, flashy cars, exotic holidays or designer goods.

In contrast, and perhaps unsurprisingly, only 4% of people aged 55 and over use technology to impress people.

There's a stark warning behind this PR exercise, folks - we are a nation of over-spenders and under-savers. Young people questioned admitted they were less inclined to show off about their savings, investments and pensions than their latest gadget purchases ... maybe because they don't have any.