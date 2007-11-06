Survey: Young people use technology to show off
Money talks, as the saying goes. But new research by Scottish Widows shows that in today's kerazy high-tech world, it's actually gadgets that talk far louder for young people.
According to the research, one in eight people aged between 18 and 35 are more likely to boast about their latest gadget purchase to illustrate how well they're doing rather than telling people about their property, flashy cars, exotic holidays or designer goods.
In contrast, and perhaps unsurprisingly, only 4% of people aged 55 and over use technology to impress people.
There's a stark warning behind this PR exercise, folks - we are a nation of over-spenders and under-savers. Young people questioned admitted they were less inclined to show off about their savings, investments and pensions than their latest gadget purchases ... maybe because they don't have any.
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments