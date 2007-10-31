  Magallen RoadMate 1200 and 1215 coming soon

Magellan has unveiled the Magellan RoadMate 1200 described as an ultra-slim, pocket-sized GPS that offers "turn it on and go" auto navigation functionality.

The entry-level RoadMate 1200 is designed for easy portability and features a 3.5-inch full colour, anti-glare touchscreen and what's claimed to be a simple, intuitive user interface designed to minimise keystrokes.

In Europe the Magellan RoadMate 1200 comes preloaded with the latest NavTeq maps which allows the user to choose from one of the following regions; France, Italy/Austria/Switzerland, Sweden/Finland/Norway/Denmark, Great Britain/Ireland/Northern Ireland, Germany/Austria/Switzerland, Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg.

It also features thousands of points of interest data, such as petrol stations, hotels, restaurants, airports and more with contact details such as phone number, address and the travel distance.

The RoadMate 1215 has also been announced that offers all the features of the Magellan RoadMate 1200 but comes pre-loaded with full European maps covering 24 western European countries.

The Magellan Roadmate 1200 will be £99.00 and the 1215 £129.99, both will be available mid-November through online and retail stores including the Carphone Warehouse.