Blaupunkt TravelPilot Lucca 5.3 launches

Blaupunkt has announced the introduction of the TravelPilot Lucca 5.3 that its describing as its "next generation" portable satellite navigation offering.
The new unit comes in a slim design, incorporating a 4.3-inch touchscreen display. The colour-coded menus are said to be easy to use, and the claim is that the Lucca offers an ultra-fast route calculation.
TravelPilot Lucca 5.3 features at a glance, from Blaupunkt:
- Stylish, slim, space-saving design
- Hands-free mobile phone operation via Bluetooth connectivity
- European safety camera data pre-loaded
- Free built-in TMC reception of traffic information to avoid congestion
- Reliable route guidance in 40 European countries (integrated)
- Full seven digit UK postcode search
- Video playback from SD/MMC card
- Optional reversing camera ideal for trailers, caravans or commercial vehicles
- Easy to operate, with voice control for fast input of destination address
- Ultra-quick route search and calculation
- Lane indication feature
- Automatic night/day mode
- USB 2.0 connectivity
- Pedestrian mode for use outside the vehicle
- Merian Scout travel guide with approx. two million points of interest
- Fast set-up and easy mounting in any vehicle
- 4.3 inch (11cm diagonal) display in 16:9 format
- 30 channel GPS satellite receiver for fast location and fixing of position
- 24 Volt compatible for use in commercial vehicles
- Optional Active Cradle for connection to vehicle sound system (Blaupunkt)
Scanning the spec list, it certainly seems to be a fully-featured option. The Blaupunkt TravelPilot Lucca 5.3 will be available from retailers in October 2007 at a suggested retail price of £349.99.