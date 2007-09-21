Medion GoPal P4425 with fingerprint security feature announced

Medion has announced two additions to its GoPal range of portable satellite navigation devices.

Medion's new GoPal models include the 3.5-inch E3410 and 4.3-inch widescreen P4425.

Measuring as little as 17mm, the devices are compact and incorporate voice activation technology for simple destination entry.

In addition you get Bluetooth hands-free calling and RDS TMC dynamic rerouting in case of traffic hold-ups.

Full western Europe mapping includes a preloaded safety camera database with major route speed limit warnings.

The Medion GoPal P4425 is the "premium" model and the first ever to offer the security of "owner identification", with an integrated fingerprint recognition sensor meaning that only authorised users are able to activate the device.

The GoPal 4.0 PE software includes Medion's touchless technology, allowing all menu options to be accessed by spoken commands.

The GoPal P4425 also incorporates an FM transmitter, enabling the text-to-speech rendered voice guidance to be played back through a car's speakers.

The GoPal E3410 is Medion's most compact satnav, with a 3.5-inch full colour TFT touchscreen display.

It measures 99 x 85 x 21mm and offers a complete specification including speech recognition for spoken destination entry, text-to-speech voice guidance, an MP3 player and photo viewer.

Both models claim "Plug & Drive" ease of use and are supplied with a rechargeable Li-ion battery with an average, fully charged life of 4-5 hours, a global car mounting kit and a 12v adaptor.

The Medion GoPal E3410 is priced at £189.99 while the GoPal P4425 is priced at £299.99, both available from November.