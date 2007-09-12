Navman S90i satnav revealed on Amazon
But what is this? A new swanky satnav device from Navman? Revealed on Amazon.co.uk is the 4.3-inch touch/widescreen Navman S90i, "one innovative portable navigation devices in the world (sic)" .
European maps are pre-installed on the £300 device and it boasts an integrated NavPix camera, so you can snap fave locations anywhere in Europe and navigate back to them anytime, simply by touching the photo.
Other features on the Bluetooth-enabled unit include built-in Real-time Traffic and Route Traffic Overview let you know in advance what's ahead and safety features such as Text-to-Speech that speaks road names as you approach a turn.
Pocket-lint has been invited to a Navman launch on Thursday - could this be what is being officially announced? Any other surprises up Navman's sleeve? Check back and we'll bring you all the news as we have it.
