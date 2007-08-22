New Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology

Professional Engineering Publishing, publishers to the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, have launched the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology.

The Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology aims to become the publication of choice for authors seeking to disseminate original research findings related to the development or application of technology in sports.

The scope of the journal includes but is not limited to papers on:

• Equipment used for competition, training, rehabilitation and coaching

• Sports equipment related design and innovation (the ideation process, concept creation, embodiment refinement, design for mass manufacture and for sustainability)

• The development and validation of instrumentation, processes or software to enhance research activities within sports engineering and technology

Professor Mike Caine, Loughborough University, has been appointed Editor of the new journal. Professor Caine commented: “There can be no better home for the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology than that of the Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. I am delighted that the IMechE have elected to publish such a contemporary journal within their Proceedings.”

Although this journal will be aimed at the research community, those interested in technological developments behind sports equipment, such as research into frame materials in cycling or football construction, may wish to keep an eye on the journal.

The Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology is due to begin publishing in 2008 in print and online. For more information see the link below