  iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter coming soon

The new iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter lets you wave goodbye to fiddly channel hopping without forking out a small fortune to have a listening system hard-wired into your car.

Automated tuning technology, activated at the touch of a button, allows the iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter to search for and save the best frequencies in your area in a matter of seconds.

Once the iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter has located and memorized the best frequencies, its promises outstanding signal clarity amd stereo sound across all available channels (88.1-107.9MHz).

The iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter runs from independent power: either from the car, power lead supplied, or a single AAA battery so it won't drain power from your 'pod.

Its backlit LCD screen displays both your current FM frequency and how much power is left in the battery.

Despite the "i" prefix, it plugs into any standard headphone jack so this means it will fit any and all portable audio devices with a standard headphone jack, including all types of MP3 players, mobile phones, laptop computers, Sony PSPs and other gaming devices.

It will switch on automatically when connected to an active audio player and also switches off automatically just 55 seconds after you turn the music player off.

The new iStuff iCast Autoscan FM Transmitter will be available exclusively from www.iWorld.co.uk from July 2007 priced at £29.99.