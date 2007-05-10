  Ski Club and Snow+Rock present summer adventure talks

The Ski Club of Great Britain has teamed up with Snow+Rock, the outdoors retailer, to present a number of adventure talks during June and July.



The talks, dubbed Living the High Life, will showcase some of Britain's leading climbers, mountain bike racers, snowboarders and freestyle skiers.



The evening talks will include a 10% discount in store and the chance to win exclusive prizes, including a holiday for two to Chamonix with Crystal Holidays, a pair of the latest Rossignol skis, Icebreaker merino wool products and some of the Mountain Hardware kit Kenton Cool has used in his expeditions.



A £2 donation to the Respect the Mountain charity will secure your place and get you a wristband for entry. Phone: 0845 100 1000 or visit www.snowandrock.com



The line-up looks impressive.





Wednesday 13 June - Dan Jarvis - Snow+Rock, Chertsey, M25



Dan has managed pro race mountain bike teams as well as the Great Britain team. He is the voice of mountain biking on TV and travels the world commentating on world championships.





Wednesday 20 June - Nick and Chris Southwell - Snow+Rock, Covent Garden, London.



Based in Verbier, Switzerland Nick and Chris are at the cutting edge of freeride skiing and snowboarding. The fearless brothers have competed on the international ski and snowboard scene and last winter launched a new freeride event in Switzerland - the Davos/Klosters Ride. They are also two thirds of the skiing and snowboarding film company Run Jump Fly.





Wednesday 27 June - Rhys Jones - Snow+Rock, Port Solent.



Rhys Jones is the youngest person ever to climb the seven highest summits on each of the world's seven continents. In May 2006, on his 20th birthday, Rhys reached the peak of Everest sealing his world record breaking achievement.





Wednesday 4 July - Ian Parnell - Snow+Rock, Birmingham.



Ian is one of the UK 's top Alpinists, with several first ascents. He summited Everest in 2005 as the official camera man on Ranulph Fiennes’ expedition. He is regarded as one of the UK top climbers and answers expert questions on Snow+Rock's website.





Wednesday 11 July - Kenton Cool - Snow+Rock, Kensington.



Currently based out of Chamonix and Everest Base Camp, Kenton has been climbing for over 14 years and has guided in Nepal, France, Switzerland, Italy and the UK. He is one of the UK’s most well-known climbers and was nominated in 2003 for the prestigious Piolet D'Or Award in France. (An award given to the best alpine-style ascent of the year).







