  Fear wastes £1.25bn on gadgets

Every year we collectively waste £1.25bn on technology gadgets due to fear and ignorance according to Scooter Computer.

The company that commissioned the survey found that 22% of people had been given a gadget gift in the last year that they had not got up and running. The research questioned 500 people about their interaction with new technology and discovered the average price of unused items amounted to £120.

The worst offenders for leaving their new gifts to go dusty were the 35-44-year-olds, while pensioners proved to be dedicated because they had more time and energy to figure out how it worked.

Unused gadget top five:

1) iPods

2) digital cameras

3) software

4) sat navs

5) mobile phones

However we are unsure how much is wasted by the under 35-year-old group who probably receive too many gadgets to play with and end up leaving them unused.