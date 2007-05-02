AA flyers get PMPs

American Airlines has announced it is going forward and giving its top passengers PMPs for intercontinental journeys.

The portable media players will come pre-loaded with video and entertainment. The airline said it is making two types of portable media players immediately available to first and business class passengers on transcontinental flights as well as all passengers on eight MD-80 flights which operate daily between Los Angeles and Chicago

The lucky passengers will receive the seven-inch, touch-screen monitors with up to 12 feature films, 15 hours of pre-loaded television, news programs and music videos, 50 music CDs, and 14 American Airlines-branded audio channels when they board. This saves missing out when off to the toilet, the PMPs can travel with them.

Saying that, theft is most likely with such valuable gadgets being provided. However, rest assured for the flyer looking to catch 40-winks - they come with noice cancelling headphones.

It is assumed that Archos is producing the devices, but this is not confirmed.