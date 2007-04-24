Mouse Jigger helps you get jiggy with it
A new gadget that makes sure you mouse keeps moving so your computer doen't shut down mid-download has been launched in the UK.
Called the Mouse Jigger, the device, available from AM Micro is portable and automatic with no software to install or run. Mouse Jiggler simply plugs into any empty USB port and goes to work instantly.
The company say that Mouse Jiggler is for anyone who needs to download a big file, run an install or perform a backup without worrying that their computer will fall asleep and interrupt the process.
There are two versions available - the MJ-1, which uses constant slow motions to allow use of the computer while Mouse Jiggler works, and the MJ-2, a version that uses large, jerkier motions to show at a glance Mouse Jiggler is working. Both products cost £22.95.
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
Comments