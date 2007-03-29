  Led Lenser Automotive rechargeable car torch

You may not use your cigarette lighter for its intended purpose but there are a myriad of plug-in gadgets that can benefit from a car battery’s energy including Led Lenser’s new Automotive Rechargeable car torch.

Energy efficient, Led Lenser’s patented technology enables this torch to produce more useful light with fewer LED’s than comparable torches and also pumps up the light produced resulting in a broader, deeper and more powerful beam of light for energy expended.

In handy pocket size and sleek-look solid stainless steel, Led Lenser’s Automotive Rechargeable provides 3000 hours of light in its lifetime (3 hours per charge) providing you with bright nights every night for over a year and of course, working out of your car charger your torch should never be without power.

It can be yours for £14.99.