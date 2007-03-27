  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Lifeventure launches funky range of Trek Towels

|
  Lifeventure launches funky range of Trek Towels

Lifeventure’s funky range of soft fibre Trek Towels looks cool and are practical to boot. They come in three colours and designs: pink, blue and grey/green. All towels feature Lifeventure’s odour-preventative antibacterial formula.

Trek Towels have become popular because they are super absorbent at a snip of the weight and size of conventional towels and are perfect for adventure travel. Compared to a beach towel, Lifeventure’s Trek Towels are 1/6th of the weight; 1/8th of the packed size and dry eight times quicker.

For those after a touch more luxury, Lifeventure’s Micro Fibre Towels incorporate all of the qualities of the Trek Towel and are thicker and more luxurious.

Available in large and giant sizes each towel comes with its own matching carry case. Prices are as follows: Trek Towels - Large: SRP £18.99; Giant: SRP £26.99; Micro Fibre Towels – Large: SRP £17.99; XL SRP £22.99; Giant SRP £26.99.

Available at all good outdoors stockists.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Can't afford a real Bugatti Chiron? Build this Lego Technic model instead
  2. Deal of the day: £80 off Sony Xperia XZ2
  3. Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
  4. 48 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
  5. Jumpers for goalposts no more; Nissan Pitch-R is a self-driving pitch-drawing robot
  1. Watch: Disney made a robot called Stickman that can do somersaults
  2. TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home
  3. 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
  4. Google might be making a HoloLens-like AR headset called A65
  5. Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband
Comments