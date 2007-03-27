  Lifeventure launches funky range of Trek Towels

Lifeventure’s funky range of soft fibre Trek Towels looks cool and are practical to boot. They come in three colours and designs: pink, blue and grey/green. All towels feature Lifeventure’s odour-preventative antibacterial formula.

Trek Towels have become popular because they are super absorbent at a snip of the weight and size of conventional towels and are perfect for adventure travel. Compared to a beach towel, Lifeventure’s Trek Towels are 1/6th of the weight; 1/8th of the packed size and dry eight times quicker.

For those after a touch more luxury, Lifeventure’s Micro Fibre Towels incorporate all of the qualities of the Trek Towel and are thicker and more luxurious.

Available in large and giant sizes each towel comes with its own matching carry case. Prices are as follows: Trek Towels - Large: SRP £18.99; Giant: SRP £26.99; Micro Fibre Towels – Large: SRP £17.99; XL SRP £22.99; Giant SRP £26.99.

Available at all good outdoors stockists.