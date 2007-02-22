Lightsnake cables help you see when stuff's connected

Ever been in that embarrassing situation where you are swearing down the phone at tech support only to realise that the reason your latest bolt-on to your computer isn't working is because you haven't actually plugged in the USB cable?

Well one American company thinks it has the answer with the LightSnake-Powered USB Computer Accessory Cables.

The SoundTech LightSnake-powered computer accessory cables allow computer users, enthusiasts and modders to connect printers, iPods, MP3 players, digital cameras and more with high-quality cables using LightSnake's patented "Live when Lit" technology.

Basically when connected the LightSnake computer cables glow when connected and flash when data is being transmitted, taking the guesswork out of setting up USB-connected computer accessories and peripherals.

Cables available include a USB-A to USB-B High-speed Cable, a USB-A to USB-A High-speed Cable, a USB-A to USB 5-pin Mini-B High-speed Cable, a USB-A to USB-A High-speed Extension Cable - Extends the connection of keyboards, digital cameras, speakers and joysticks, and a USB-A to iPod Dock Cable - Compatible with all click wheel iPod models, iPod Photo and iPod mini

The SoundTech LightSnake line of computer cables will be available online and at major music retail outlets in Q1 2007 with a suggested retail price of $49.99.

No word as yet on UK pricing.