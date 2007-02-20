Griffin updates range of iPod cases
Griffin has announced it's range of spring cases, some that update previous models with new finishes.
First up is the Reflect for iPod video and nano. It's a tinted polycarbonate shell that hides the screen until the backlight is lit, and that gives your iPod a bit of a portable mirror effect.
The Centerstage for iPod with video has been updated to a mirror finish similar to the Reflect, but with the addition of a useful kickstand.
The iClear Photo is, again, for both video and nano models, and is made of a clear case that lets you insert your own artwork against the back of the iPod.
And finally, there's the California Roll, a soft-sided roll-up case in which you can stash your iPod, earphone and other accessories.
All of these cost £12.95.
