  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

SteriPEN: portable ultra violet light water treatment for worldwide travellers

|
  SteriPEN: portable ultra violet light water treatment for worldwide travellers

When travelling overseas it’s worth knowing that only 20% of the world’s fresh water is safe to drink and because of this it is important to take a means of purification. If Iodine turns your stomach and filter and pump systems pose a headache the new portable Ultra Violet Light treatment from SteriPEN could be the answer.

Ultra violet light purification is a new technology to the global traveller although it has been used for 90 years to purify water on a large scale in bottling plants, hospitals and municipalities. SteriPEN has honed the technology into a portable, easy-to-use, lightweight system – just 226 grams with its four AA batteries.

SteriPEN uses the germicidal frequency of ultra-violet light from a lamp to purify contaminated water by destroying the DNA of 99.9999% of viruses, bacteria and protozoa. Without DNA they cannot reproduce and make you sick. It’s fast, purifying 1 litre of water in 90 seconds and half a litre in 48 seconds; it’s safe, thanks to an onboard microprocessor and sensor controlled administration of the UV light needed for purification. It’s easy to use too with no set up, waiting or cleaning required; it’s cheap to run at only 2.5p per litre.

Whilst a clear stream may look innocent and hotel taps convenient they could both pose significant risks to the health of any traveller. Cryptosporidium or Giardia induced illness is extremely unpleasant and e-coli bacteria can ruin a trip. Viruses like hepatitis, polio and cholera are virulent in many countries’ water and can be present in deceptively pristine water.

Prices start from £90 for basic model; £100 for Classic; £120 for Adventurer, from all good outdoors retailers. For more information visit www.steripen.com, at the link below.

PopularIn Gadgets
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is nearly 60 per cent off on Amazon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
Comments